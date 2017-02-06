Air India plane suffers bird hit, diverted to Jaipur

The aircraft has been grounded and Air India is assessing the damage to the plane

A Delhi-bound flight from Bhopal, carrying 122 passengers and crew on board, was diverted to on Monday after the aircraft suffered a bird hit.



All the passengers deplaned safely after the aircraft landed at Jaipur, an spokesperson said.



The aircraft suffered the during the take off from airport in the morning, the spokesperson said.



Press Trust of India