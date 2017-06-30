Air India subsidiary to run new flight on Bhopal-Lucknow route from July 5

The flight would take off at 11.50 am from the Raja Bhoj Airport and reach Lucknow at 1.45 pm

area manager of and Chhattisgarh, Vishut Acharya on Friday said Alliance Air, a subsidiary of the carrier, will operate a new flight on the Bhopal- route from July 5 onwards.



Acharya said flights to various destinations would be operated from in the coming days after the induction of new aircraft in AI's fleet.



"A daily flight from to would be operated from July 5 with ATR-72 aircraft. New flights would be started from after the induction of new aircraft in AI's fleet," he said.



The flight would take off at 11.50 am from the Raja Bhoj Airport and reach at 1.45 pm. In return journey, it will take off from at 2.15 pm and reach at 3.55 pm.



The flight, connecting the capital cities of and would be helpful in boosting tourism in both the states, he said.



Acharya said AI, under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAN) of the Centre, recently connected Indore with and has received a good response.

Press Trust of India