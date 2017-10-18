Air quality after Diwali tied to level of fireworks

Delhi's is likely to worsen and turn 'severe' a day after Diwali, mainly due to meteorological conditions that will trap from local sources such as firecrackers.



This time, the atmospheric conditions are such that the post- is entirely tied to the level of firecrackers the city witnesses on the night of the festivities, experts said on Tuesday.



With an index (AQI) of 306, the city's was recorded as 'very poor' by the (CPCB) today and the possibility of it turning 'severe' is looming large.However, in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, which is an industrial hub barely 80 kilometres from and part of the Capital Region, AQI was severe, the worst in the entire country."The level of moisture in the air will shoot up on October 20. Speed of local wind movement, which plays a crucial role in dispersing pollutants, will also be low thus resulting in accumulation of pollutants," CPCB member secretary A Sudhakar said.Sunita Narain, a member of the Supreme Court-empowered Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA), said the toxicity of the including road or construction dust increase manifold when coated with chemicals, which are present in firecrackers, and warned against measuring pollution merely going the volume of dust in air.The 24-hour rolling average of PM 2.5, which are ultrafine 30 times finer than the width of a human hair, was 137 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) today, violating the safe standard of 60 by over two times.Winter is a critical time in as meteorological conditions trap air near the earth's surface.The volume of also rises alarmingly due to the burning of paddy stubble in Haryana and Punjab and bursting of firecrackers during the festive season.Last year, the of had plunged and a dense blanket of smog had kept the city shrouded for over a week in November, soon after the festivities, prompting the authorities to announce closure of schools among other emergency measures.

