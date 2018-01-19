Air quality in Delhi-NCR plunges back to 'severe' after three months

The Index (AQI) of Delhi- continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Friday.

The in Delhi- is hovering around 450- 550, which is considered to be 'severe'.

The of Punjabi Bagh was recorded to be highest with 550 and the lowest was recorded at Dilshad Garden with 192.

The at RK Puram was recorded 516 which come under the 'hazardous' category.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the capital is 12 degree Celsius.

in has been hovering between the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories but was not 'severe' since November 13.

The level in the capital was recorded in the 'severe' zone for seven days between November 7 and November 13.