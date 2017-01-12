TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Veteran journalist Easwar Sagar passes away at 95
Business Standard

Air quality over Delhi continues to remain 'very poor': Traffic Police

In Anand Vihar, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was pegged at 585, in R K Puram at 382

ANI  |  New Delhi 

India Gate in New Delhi enveloped in smog on Monday morning, a day after Diwali. By early morning, the pollution level in Chanakyapuri - where most of the embassies are located - was off the charts (Photo: PTI )
India Gate in New Delhi enveloped in smog. (File photo: PTI)

Delhi and the National Capital Region's air quality continue to remain 'very poor', as the level of prominent pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 is above normal at many places, the Delhi Traffic Police reported on Thursday.

In Anand Vihar, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was pegged at 585, in R K Puram at 382, in Mandir Marg at 326 and in Gurugram at 316 (AQICN).

Delhi leads the list of most polluted cities in the country followed by several in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana and Bihar, a report by Greenpeace India has revealed.

The report is based on information obtained through online reports and Right to Information applications from state pollution control boards across India, and assessments of air quality performed in 168 cities across 24 states and union territories. It claims that none of the 168 cities assessed complies with air quality standards prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain recently reviewed the ambient air quality position with scientists and engineers of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and senior officials of the Department of Environment.

He also reviewed implementation of the directions issued by different agencies and courts in recent past to curb air pollution.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Air quality over Delhi continues to remain 'very poor': Traffic Police

In Anand Vihar, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was pegged at 585, in R K Puram at 382

In Anand Vihar, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was pegged at 585, in R K Puram at 382

Delhi and the National Capital Region's air quality continue to remain 'very poor', as the level of prominent pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 is above normal at many places, the Delhi Traffic Police reported on Thursday.

In Anand Vihar, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was pegged at 585, in R K Puram at 382, in Mandir Marg at 326 and in Gurugram at 316 (AQICN).

Delhi leads the list of most polluted cities in the country followed by several in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana and Bihar, a report by Greenpeace India has revealed.

The report is based on information obtained through online reports and Right to Information applications from state pollution control boards across India, and assessments of air quality performed in 168 cities across 24 states and union territories. It claims that none of the 168 cities assessed complies with air quality standards prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain recently reviewed the ambient air quality position with scientists and engineers of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and senior officials of the Department of Environment.

He also reviewed implementation of the directions issued by different agencies and courts in recent past to curb air pollution.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Air quality over Delhi continues to remain 'very poor': Traffic Police

In Anand Vihar, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was pegged at 585, in R K Puram at 382

Delhi and the National Capital Region's air quality continue to remain 'very poor', as the level of prominent pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 is above normal at many places, the Delhi Traffic Police reported on Thursday.

In Anand Vihar, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was pegged at 585, in R K Puram at 382, in Mandir Marg at 326 and in Gurugram at 316 (AQICN).

Delhi leads the list of most polluted cities in the country followed by several in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana and Bihar, a report by Greenpeace India has revealed.

The report is based on information obtained through online reports and Right to Information applications from state pollution control boards across India, and assessments of air quality performed in 168 cities across 24 states and union territories. It claims that none of the 168 cities assessed complies with air quality standards prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain recently reviewed the ambient air quality position with scientists and engineers of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and senior officials of the Department of Environment.

He also reviewed implementation of the directions issued by different agencies and courts in recent past to curb air pollution.

image
Business Standard
177 22