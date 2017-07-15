TRENDING ON BS
AirAsia flight hit by a bird, narrow escape for 174 passengers

The pilot of the Ranchi-New Delhi flight applied emergency brakes to land

IANS  |  Ranchi 

The 174 passengers of an AirAsia flight had a narrow escape here in Jharkhand on Saturday, when the plane was hit by a bird as it was taking off.

According to sources at Birsa Munda Airport, the flight's pilot used the emergency brakes to land the plane, which was going from Ranchi to New Delhi.

In the emergency landing, the blades of the plane got damaged and some smoke was also seen after the incident. The passengers were taken out from the emergency door.

This comes after an AirAsia passenger on July 12, opened the flight's emergency door mid-air, as it was descending at the Birsa Munda Airport. The passenger was arrested and sent to a mental hospital for treatment.

