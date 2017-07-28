Aircel-Maxis case: Maran brothers seek petition to defer framing charges

-
ALSO READAircel-Maxis Case: Public prosecutor withdraws plea from SC Sun TV stock up by 26% after Maran brothers discharged in Aircel-Maxis case Aircel-Maxis deal: Delhi HC seeks Maran brothers' reply on ED's plea Supreme Court to hear ED's plea in Aircel-Maxis case today Aircel-Maxis cases: All charges dropped against Maran brothers
-
Former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran on Friday petitioned a special court to defer framing of charges in the alleged illegal telephone exchange case till they are provided with clear documents by the CBI.
While DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran appeared before the court, Kalanithi Maran filed a petition for being exempted from personal appearance on health grounds.
The Maran brothers petitioned the court that some of the documents provided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with the chargesheet were not clear, and they be provided with documents that are legible.
The brothers also pleaded to defer the framing of charges.
The court then posted the case for August 11.
The CBI has registered a case against Maran brothers and some others alleging setting up of an illegal telephone exchange at the residence of Dayanidhi Maran and was allegedly used to transfer data by Sun TV Network headed by Kalanithi Maran.
As no payment was made to the public sector Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, the CBI has alleged loss of revenue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU