Aircel-Maxis case: SC to hear plea against Maran brothers today

The hearing on the case will be held in the Supreme Court on Monday.

On February 3, the (ED) had moved the top court against the special court's order on case which discharged Maran brothers and other accused without furnishing the bail bond properly.

The ED had also urged the apex court not to release the properties attached in the case.

Earlier, the (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy, presented his case said then Minister P Chidambaram giving FIPB clearance to the Rs 3,500-crore deal in 2006 was illegal.

The Patiala House Court on February 2 discharged former communications minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran after it found insufficient evidence to prosecute them.

Maran brothers were accused by investigating agencies of helping Malaysian group Maxis to acquire Aircel in exchange for a kickback of approximately Rs 700 crores.

The court also discharged Kalanithi's wife Kavery Kalanithi, South Asia FM Ltd (SAFL) Managing Director K Shanmugam and two companies — SAFL and Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd (SDTPL) in two different cases.

The CBI Court on December 19 last year deferred pronouncing its orders against the Maran brothers and others to December 22.

A special 2G court had earlier on September 17 last year dismissed the applications filed by the ex-telecom minister and his brother, challenging its jurisdiction to try the deal case in which they have been summoned as accused.

Pronouncing the order, the court had then said: "There is no manner of doubt that by the standard of subject matter and periodicity of alleged crime, the case fairly/squarely falls within the description/ designation of the 2G scam."

The Maran brothers challenged the jurisdiction of the special 2G court in both the cases lodged by the and the CBI.

The alleged that two firms, South Asia FM Limited (SAFL) and Sun Direct TV Private Ltd. (SDTPL), had received Rs 742.58 crore as "proceeds of crime" from Mauritius-based firms and that the two firms were then allegedly controlled by Kalanithi Maran.