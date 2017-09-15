Aircel-Maxis deal: Don't harass Karti, question me, Chidambaram asks CBI

Former minister P Chidambaram on Friday said the should be questioning him instead of harassing his son Karti in the and accused the probe agency of spreading misinformation.



The had called Karti for questioning yesterday in connection with the foreign investment clearance given in the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father Chidambaram was the minister.



Sad spreading misinformation. In Aircel-Maxis, FIPB officials have recorded statements before that approval given was valid. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 15, 2017

In Aircel-Maxis, FIPB recommended and I approved minutes. should question me and not harass — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 15, 2017

Karti refused to appear, saying a special had discharged all the accused and terminated proceedings in the matter, a claim strongly contradicted by the which maintains that the investigation was still on."In Aircel-Maxis, FIPB recommended and I approved minutes. should question me and not harass"Sad spreading misinformation. In Aircel-Maxis, FIPB officials have recorded statements before that approval given was valid," said in a series of tweets.According to a charge-sheet submitted in a special court, Mauritius-based M/s Global Communication Services Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Maxis, had sought approval for an investment of USD 800 million in Aircel. (This amounts to approx Rs 5,127 crore, according to existing conversion rates).The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was competent to grant the approval."However, the approval was granted by the then minister. Further investigation is being carried out into the circumstances of the FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) approval granted by the then minister. The related issues are also being investigated," the agency had said in 2014.BJP leader Subramanian Swamy claimed the former minister had given FIPB clearance to a deal that should have been referred to the CCEA, headed by the prime minister, as it alone was empowered to clear foreign investments of over Rs 600 crore.P Chidambaram, who was examined by the agency in connection with the case in 2014, had issued a statement this year, saying the FIPB approval was granted in the "normal course of business".