Aircel-Maxis, INX Media cases: ED raiding Karti's kin in Chennai, Kolkata

The ED is probing alleged irregularities in the INX Media and Aircel-Maxis cases

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, waves as he arrives at Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarter in New Delhi in connection with INX Media case. (Photo: PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate is searching the places belonging to the relatives of Karti Chidambaram, the son of former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, across Chennai and Kolkata, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Aircel-Maxis and INX Media cases.

In the INX Media case, alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007 to the company and its then directors Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, when P Chidrambaram was the finance minister, is being probed.

The ED searches were carried out at four places in Chennai and two in Kolkata. In Chennai, the residence and offices of S Kailashan, said to be the uncle of Karti Chidambaram, were raided. The homes of Ramji Natarajna and Sujay Subramurti were also searched. In Kolkata, one Manjoj Mohanka's residence was raided. 
First Published: Fri, December 01 2017. 11:44 IST

