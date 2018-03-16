Aircraft grounding: No abnormal increase in airfares, clarifies Centre

The Central government on Friday said that there has not been a "significant or abnormal increase" in airfares due to the grounding of 14 aircraft belonging to IndiGo and GoAir on engine related safety concerns.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said his ministry has been monitoring prices on the impacted routes and that there has not been a significant or abnormal increase in airfares.

"With 17 engines (14 aircraft) grounded due to safety considerations, imp to note that it is 2 per cent of capacity," Sinha tweeted.

"With two planes coming in every week, we expect supply-demand to be back in balance quickly. Fares have not seen any meaningful spike. Safety comes first!"

Sinha's comments comes days after the on March 12 asked IndiGo and GoAir to ground a total of 11 A320neo aircraft fitted with Pratt & Whitney 1100 engines.

Out ot the 11, eight are operated by IndiGo while GoAir operates three, the said in a statement. After DGCA's direction, all the A320neo aircraft with PW1100 engines beyond serial number 450 have been taken off operation in India.

Previously, the had ordered grounding of three aircraft in IndiGo's A320neo fleet after the European Aviation Safety Agency issued an emergency airworthiness directive regarding similar A320neos on February 9, 2018.