Airlines have no authority to impose flying ban on anybody: Kurien

have no authority to impose a flying ban on anybody, including parliamentarians, and the of the land should take its course, Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said on Wednesday.



The remarks came after SP member Naresh Agrawal raised the issue of a recent flying ban imposed by major domestic airlines, including state-owned



Agrawal wanted to know if the could impose such restrictions. According to him, such an action was a of the Members of Parliament.To this, Kurien said agreed that Agrawal has raised a "valid point" that if any MP has committed a crime or something against the law, the of the land should take its course." are not given the authority to punish anybody. I think the should take note of it."MPs are also citizens ... If they commit a crime or mistake, the of the land should take recourse to it," the Deputy Chairman said.He further said "it is a punishment imposed on an MP for some crime...This cannot be done. This is not a thing to be punished by airlines".Congress MP Anand Sharma suggested to the Deputy Chairman that the word 'crime' should be replaced with 'violation'.However, Kurien said if a person beats up someone, it is a crime.Different yesterday lifted the flying ban on TDP MP J C after "urgent" notices from the court to the and the aviation regulator DGCA on the lawmaker's plea against the action of domestic carriers.On June 15, Reddy got into a verbal spat with ground staff at Visakhapatnam airport and threw a printer kept at the airline counter after he was informed that boarding for his flight to Hyderabad had closed.Reddy was the second MP after Shiv Sena's who was banned from flying domestic A flying ban was imposed on Gaikwad in March this year after he repeatedly hit an officer with slippers for not providing him a business class seat on an all-economy flight.The ban was lifted after a fortnight following an undertaking from him that he would desist from such conduct in future.