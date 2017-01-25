Ajit Pai: Five things you should know about Donald Trump's new FCC chief

In the administration, is the third Indian-American to be picked for a key position. Following his appointment, the 44-year-old is heading the powerful communications regulatory agency, Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Pai was a member of the commission since the past five years.

"I am deeply grateful to the President of the United States designating me the 34th Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission," Pai said in a statement.

Here are the five things you should know about the new FCC head:

1. Stand against net neutrality: Pai is succeeding Tom Wheeler as the new FCC chief. He has been a vocal critic of many of his signature projects, including rules.

Recently, Pai was quoted as saying that he intends to apply a “weed whacker” to various FCC rules that he thinks could hinder investment in new broadband capacity.

The regulations are likely to be rolled back soon with 2-1 GOP majority in the five-member commission (with two vacant seats), a Wall Street Journal report said.

While companies like Google, Microsoft and Netflix have backed net neutrality, broadband providers and telecom companies opposed it.

Basically, net neutrality, pushed by Barack Obama administration states that all internet traffic be treated equally.

2. Opposing views on other subjects: Pai opposed lower rate caps for inmate calling. He voted to oppose imposing caps on the rates private companies charge for interstate inmate phone calls in 2013. He further recommended a simpler rate limit.

He is also against rules that require ISP (Internet Service Providers) to implement stricter privacy protections for consumers.

3. Obama's nominee: Pai has been a commissioner in FCC since 2012. He was nominated by former President Obama and unanimously confirmed by the Senate. However, he was a frequent critic of Obama's telecommunications rules.

Due to his stance against Obama's moves, Pai has been a favourite.

4. Previous posts: Pai was associate general counsel for telephone and communications giant Verizon from 2001 to 2003, where he primarily focused on antitrust and regulatory matters. He subsequently served as deputy chief counsel in a subcommittee of the US Senate Judiciary Committee. Later, he was appointed as senior counsel in the Office of Legal Policy. He also served as the chief counsel to the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Property Rights.

From 2007 till 2011, Pai held several positions, including the deputy general counsel post in the FCC's Office of General Counsel.

5. Indian roots: Pai was born to an Indian doctor couple who immigrated to the US. Both his parents were reportedly doctors at a country hospital in Parsons, Kansas. Currently, he resides in Virginia with his wife and two children.

He is a Harvard University alumnus and has also earned a degree from University of Chicago Law School.