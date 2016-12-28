Ajmer-Sealdah train derailment: Rail ministry clarifies no death reported

In latest development, the railway ministry has clarified that no deaths have been rported so far in the train derailment. However, 44 peoplewere injured when 14 coaches of the express train derailed near railway station in district on Wednesday.

The mishap took place around 6 am near railway station, 70 km from here, PRO Amit Malviya said.

Fourteen coaches of the train, 12987 express, derailed when it was crossing a bridge over a dry canal in the area, he said.

24 people have been injured in the mishap and taken to hospital. There are no reports of any casualties yet, SP Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

"No casualty is there according to preliminary reports. A rescue team has rushed to the spot and a medical relief train from has also been sent to the accident site. Currently we are focusing on relief and rescue operations," Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said.

Kumar Ravikant, DM, Kanpur said, "passengers being rescued. Alternate arrangements being made for those who want to continue with their journey."

Asked about the reason of the derailment, he said, "there was dense fog in the morning".

Due to the mishap, the Kanpur-Howrah route has been temporarily closed, Malviya said.

District administration and police officials have rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.



Watch the video here.