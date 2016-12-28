TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Goa: Naval engineer, wife assaulted; Rs 6 lakh worth cash, gold looted
Business Standard

Ajmer-Sealdah train derailment: Rail ministry clarifies no death reported

Mishap took place around 6 am near Rura railway station

Press Trust of India  |  Kanpur 

15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed between Rura-Metha near Kanpur. Rescue and relief ops underway. (Photo: @ANI_news)
15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed between Rura-Metha near Kanpur. Rescue and relief ops underway. (Photo: @ANI_news)

In latest development, the railway ministry has clarified that no deaths have been rported so far in the Ajmer-Sealdah train derailment. However,  44 peoplewere injured when 14 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah express train derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur dehat district on Wednesday.

The mishap took place around 6 am near Rura railway station, 70 km from here, Northern Central Railways PRO Amit Malviya said.

Fourteen coaches of the train, 12987 Ajmer-Sealdah express, derailed when it was crossing a bridge over a dry canal in the area, he said.

24 people have been injured in the mishap and taken to hospital. There are no reports of any casualties yet, Kanpur dehat SP Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

"No casualty is there according to preliminary reports. A rescue team has rushed to the spot and a medical relief train from Kanpur has also been sent to the accident site. Currently we are focusing on relief and rescue operations," Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said.

Kumar Ravikant, DM, Kanpur Dehat said, "passengers being rescued. Alternate arrangements being made for those who want to continue with their journey."

Asked about the reason of the derailment, he said, "there was dense fog in the morning".

Due to the mishap, the Kanpur-Howrah route has been temporarily closed, Malviya said.

District administration and police officials have rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Watch the video here.  

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Ajmer-Sealdah train derailment: Rail ministry clarifies no death reported

Mishap took place around 6 am near Rura railway station

Mishap took place around 6 am near Rura railway station
In latest development, the railway ministry has clarified that no deaths have been rported so far in the Ajmer-Sealdah train derailment. However,  44 peoplewere injured when 14 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah express train derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur dehat district on Wednesday.

The mishap took place around 6 am near Rura railway station, 70 km from here, Northern Central Railways PRO Amit Malviya said.

Fourteen coaches of the train, 12987 Ajmer-Sealdah express, derailed when it was crossing a bridge over a dry canal in the area, he said.

24 people have been injured in the mishap and taken to hospital. There are no reports of any casualties yet, Kanpur dehat SP Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

"No casualty is there according to preliminary reports. A rescue team has rushed to the spot and a medical relief train from Kanpur has also been sent to the accident site. Currently we are focusing on relief and rescue operations," Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said.

Kumar Ravikant, DM, Kanpur Dehat said, "passengers being rescued. Alternate arrangements being made for those who want to continue with their journey."

Asked about the reason of the derailment, he said, "there was dense fog in the morning".

Due to the mishap, the Kanpur-Howrah route has been temporarily closed, Malviya said.

District administration and police officials have rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Watch the video here.


 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Ajmer-Sealdah train derailment: Rail ministry clarifies no death reported

Mishap took place around 6 am near Rura railway station

In latest development, the railway ministry has clarified that no deaths have been rported so far in the Ajmer-Sealdah train derailment. However,  44 peoplewere injured when 14 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah express train derailed near Rura railway station in Kanpur dehat district on Wednesday.

The mishap took place around 6 am near Rura railway station, 70 km from here, Northern Central Railways PRO Amit Malviya said.

Fourteen coaches of the train, 12987 Ajmer-Sealdah express, derailed when it was crossing a bridge over a dry canal in the area, he said.

24 people have been injured in the mishap and taken to hospital. There are no reports of any casualties yet, Kanpur dehat SP Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

"No casualty is there according to preliminary reports. A rescue team has rushed to the spot and a medical relief train from Kanpur has also been sent to the accident site. Currently we are focusing on relief and rescue operations," Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena said.

Kumar Ravikant, DM, Kanpur Dehat said, "passengers being rescued. Alternate arrangements being made for those who want to continue with their journey."

Asked about the reason of the derailment, he said, "there was dense fog in the morning".

Due to the mishap, the Kanpur-Howrah route has been temporarily closed, Malviya said.

District administration and police officials have rushed to the spot to carry out relief and rescue operations.

Watch the video here.


 

image
Business Standard
177 22