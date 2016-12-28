Akhilesh Yadav announces relief for passengers injured in train mishap

Uttar Pradesh
Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav
said on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured in the Kanpur
train mishap and Rs 25,000 to those who suffered minor wounds.
The chief minister wished speedy recovery to the passengers injured after 15 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah
Express derailed early this morning near Rura
Railway Station in Kanpur
Dehat district when the train was crossing a bridge over a dry canal.
He directed officials to take adequate measures for the treatment of the injured and said there should be no laxity in this regard, an official release said here.
The chief minister also asked officials to extend all assistance to railway authorities in providing succour to the passengers.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU