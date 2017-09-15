Akila Urankar elected president of INS

Akila Urankar, president, Business Standard, has been elected president of The (INS) for the year 2017-18 at its annual general meeting held in Bangalore on Friday. (Malayala Manorama) is the deputy president, (Mid-Day) is the vice president and (Hindustan Times, Patna) is the honorary treasurer of the Society for the year 2017-18. S P Gaur is the secretary general.