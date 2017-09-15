JUST IN
Akila Urankar elected president of INS

Jayant Mammen Mathew is the deputy president

BS Reporter 

Akila Urankar, president, Business Standard, has been elected president of The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for the year 2017-18 at its annual general meeting held in Bangalore on Friday. Jayant Mammen Mathew (Malayala Manorama) is the deputy president, Shailesh Gupta (Mid-Day) is the vice president and Sharad Saxena (Hindustan Times, Patna) is the honorary treasurer of the Society for the year 2017-18. S P Gaur is the secretary general.
