Akila Urankar elected president of INS

Akila Urankar, president, Business Standard, has been elected president of The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for the year 2017-18 at its annual general meeting held in Bangalore on Friday. Jayant Mammen Mathew (Malayala Manorama) is the deputy president, Shailesh Gupta (Mid-Day) is the vice president and Sharad Saxena (Hindustan Times, Patna) is the honorary treasurer of the Society for the year 2017-18. S P Gaur is the secretary general.
First Published: Fri, September 15 2017. 20:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU