Akshay Kumar-starrer 'PadMan' earns Rs 400 mn in opening weekend

Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan' that deals with and sanitary hygiene has earned a total of Rs. 400.5 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box-office.

According to Taran Adarsh, the Akshay Kumar, and starrer did well in the first weekend following word-of-mouth publicity.

He took to to share the collection as he wrote, "# showed GOOD TRENDING over the weekend... Starting on ordinary levels, the momentum over the weekend helped put up a credible total... Word of mouth is strong...

Weekdays are crucial... Fri 102.6 million, Sat 136.8 million, Sun 161.1 million. Total: Rs. 400.5 million biz."

In the R Balki-directorial, the 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' star has stepped into the shoes of hero Arunachalam Muruganantham; the inventor of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas.

Produced by Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Productions, 'PadMan' also stars and in lead roles.