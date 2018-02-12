Akshay Kumar-starrer 'PadMan' earns Rs 400 mn in opening weekend

-
-
Akshay Kumar's 'PadMan' that deals with menstruation and sanitary hygiene has earned a total of Rs. 400.5 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box-office.
According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte starrer did well in the first weekend following word-of-mouth publicity.
He took to Twitter to share the collection as he wrote, "#PadMan showed GOOD TRENDING over the weekend... Starting on ordinary levels, the momentum over the weekend helped put up a credible total... Word of mouth is strong...
Weekdays are crucial... Fri 102.6 million, Sat 136.8 million, Sun 161.1 million. Total: Rs. 400.5 million India biz."
In the R Balki-directorial, the 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' star has stepped into the shoes of national hero Arunachalam Muruganantham; the inventor of low-cost sanitary napkins for women in rural areas.
Produced by Twinkle Khanna's Mrs Funnybones Productions, 'PadMan' also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles.
