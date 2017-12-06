JUST IN
IPL Governing Council clears path for Dhoni's return to Chennai Super Kings

Akshay Kumar to promote govt's flagship agricultural schemes

The Union Agriculture Ministry has roped in the actor for television advertisements to intensify the publicity of the agri-schemes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will promote the government's flagship agriculture schemes like soil health card and crop insurance, a senior Agriculture Ministry official said today.

The Union Agriculture Ministry has roped in the actor for television advertisements to intensify the publicity of the agri-schemes.


"The flagship schemes are meant for the benefit of farmers. We want to create more awareness so that farmers take advantage of them. We have roped in Akshay Kumar for TV ads for wider publicity of our schemes," the official told PTI.

Already, a TV ad on soil health card scheme is slated for release soon, he said.

Besides soil health card scheme, the actor will promote Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana and others.

