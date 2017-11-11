Akshay Ruparelia: A real estate millionaire in the UK at 19

He is UK’s youngest millionaire, but Akshay Ruparelia is both thrifty and canny. He has been to his village in Gujarat but “only a few times, because the cost of travelling back to India is quite substantial”. But he hopes to return in the future for charity work —and also to raise Indian money for his business. “I would be overjoyed to have Indian-origin investors as part of our next round of funding of £5 million to potentially disrupt the vertical landscape of the UK property industry and become number one. If this happens, I would find myself ...