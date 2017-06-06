Al-Qaeda's Zakir Musa urges Muslims to launch jihad against gau rakshaks

Zakir Musa, a former Hizbul Mujahideen commander and a radical militant leader who recently joined Al Qaeda, released a 4-minute audio clip on Monday urging to “stand up against oppression” and launch against (cow protectors). Musa’s message is being circulated on social media platforms.

He slammed the for not standing up against the violence being unleashed in the name of cow protection and not joining Islamic for 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' (the final and last battle for the conquest of India).

In his message, Musa referred to the recent rape of a Muslim girl by a policeman in a train in Uttar Pradesh. He said of India should be ashamed of themselves for not doing anything to get justice for her.

“One of our sisters who was on fast was raped in a running train by a policeman in Bijnore, UP. Sister, I am ashamed that I could not do anything for you,” Musa said.

“The honour of our daughters and sisters is being violated by infidels everyday and our so-called are talking of Islamic peace,” he said. “They should be ashamed of calling themselves as ”

According to sources quoted by Times of India, two senior Jammu & police officers have confirmed it was Musa's voice.

In his first public statement he declared, "It's a war between Islam and the infidel”. Against a black banner, with a world map added along with and two Kalashnikovs rifles emblazoned on two sides, Musa spoke in Kashmiri-accented Urdu, reported TOI.

The Kashmiri militant also said, "They ( Muslims) are the most 'beghairat qaum' (shameless community) who cannot speak up against oppression and injustice. Is this what our Prophet and his 'salafs' (followers) have taught us? They gave their blood during the wars and martyrdom for the honour of our sisters”.

"We will take revenge of each murder and every atrocity committed against a Muslim and establish Sharia not just in India but across the world," he warned in the audio clip.

also refuted the reports that he killed Sabzar Bhat, the Burhan Wani successor who was recently killed by security forces.

Reacting to the recent video on social media in which three masked gunmen claimed that they belong to his group and had got Hizb commander Sabzar Bhat killed, he said they should come to meet him.

“I want to ask them to come meet me along with your weapon, and give me a chance to serve you,” he said.