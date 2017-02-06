TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Nishant Arora quits from media manager post at BCCI

Asha Kiran Home: Kejriwal directs Chief Secy to intervene
Business Standard

Alastair Cook quits as England Test captain

Cook, England's leading scorer in Tests with 11,057 runs, became the captain of the squad in 2012

AFP | PTI  |  London 

Alastair Cook
British cricketer Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook has resigned as England Test captain after a record 59 matches in the role, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Cook, England's leading scorer in Tests with 11,057 runs, became the captain in August 2012 and led his country to Ashes glory on home soil in 2013 and 2015 as well as series wins in India and South Africa.

"It's been a huge honour to be England captain and to lead the Test team over the past five years," Cook, 32, said in a statement.

"Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Alastair Cook quits as England Test captain

Cook, England's leading scorer in Tests with 11,057 runs, became the captain of the squad in 2012

Cook, England's leading scorer in Tests with 11,057 runs, became the captain of the squad in 2012
Alastair Cook has resigned as England Test captain after a record 59 matches in the role, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Cook, England's leading scorer in Tests with 11,057 runs, became the captain in August 2012 and led his country to Ashes glory on home soil in 2013 and 2015 as well as series wins in India and South Africa.

"It's been a huge honour to be England captain and to lead the Test team over the past five years," Cook, 32, said in a statement.

"Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Alastair Cook quits as England Test captain

Cook, England's leading scorer in Tests with 11,057 runs, became the captain of the squad in 2012

Alastair Cook has resigned as England Test captain after a record 59 matches in the role, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday.

Cook, England's leading scorer in Tests with 11,057 runs, became the captain in August 2012 and led his country to Ashes glory on home soil in 2013 and 2015 as well as series wins in India and South Africa.

"It's been a huge honour to be England captain and to lead the Test team over the past five years," Cook, 32, said in a statement.

"Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team.

image
Business Standard
177 22