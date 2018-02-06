All 22 Indians onboard safe as pirates free oil tanker along with cargo

Pirates freed a ship carrying 22 Indian crew and 13,500 tonnes of gasoline on Tuesday, Hong Kong-based Anglo-Eastern, which was managing the ship, said in a statement. "All crew members are reported to be safe and well and the cargo remains on board," the company said. tanker was missing in the after contact was lost in Benin on Friday. ALSO READ: Oil tanker with 22 Indians still missing in West Africa waters: DGS The has become an increasing target for pirates who steal cargo and demand ransoms, even as incidents fall worldwide, experts say. Ships in the area were the target of a series of piracy-related incidents last year, according to a January report by the (IMB), which highlighted the waters off West Africa as an area of growing concern.