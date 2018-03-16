JUST IN
All England Championship: Sindhu enters semi-finals, beats Nozomi Okuhara

Sindhu clinched her fifth victory over the world number six Japanese

ANI  |  Birmingham 

P V Sindhu, Sindhu, All England Championship
FILE PHOTO: P V Sindhu | Photo: PTI

Rio Olympics silver-medallist PV Sindhu emerged as the lone Indian survivor in the women's singles category of the $1000,000 All England Championship after she booked her place in the semi-finals of the tournament on Friday.

The fourth-seed made a poor start to her quarter-final clash, going down in the opening game 20-22 against 2016 champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

However, Sindhu ensured that she had the last laugh as she eventually swept aside Okuhara 20-22,21-18, 21-18 in a nail-biting contest that lasted an hour and 24 minutes at the Arena Birmingham.

With the win, Sindhu clinched her fifth victory over the world number six Japanese, who had also robbed the former of a gold medal at the World Championship in Glasgow.

Sindhu wilother quarter-final clashes winner of other quarter-final clash between fifth-seed Carolina Marin of Spain and second-seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.
First Published: Fri, March 16 2018. 23:11 IST

