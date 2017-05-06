All states should have at least one NIELIT, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Aiming to make the nation digitally more vibrant, IT Minister on Saturday urged that all states should have at least one National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT).

The is an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology to carry out human resource development and related activities in the area of information, electronics and communications technology.

"There is no aspect of human life which is untouched by advances in information technology and electronics. has endeavoured to lead by example and is empowering youth through skill development and capacity building initiatives. In addition to digital literacy, the demands for skilling in basic concepts has also increased manifold, and is equitably poised to address this challenge," he said.

For effective implementation of skill development programmes, including government's initiatives at pan-India level, he said that should strive to ensure that it has presence through at least one centre in each state.

Prasad on Saturday inaugurated the Bhawan, a new state-of-the-art green building at Dwarka.

The has pan-India presence through 36 centres and about 9,000 training partners.