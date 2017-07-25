All you need to know about 'President of India' new Twitter account

-
ALSO READKovind to be the next President of India: greetings pour in on Twitter Ram Nath Kovind sworn in as President, pledges to uphold Constitution This is India of our dreams: Full text of Kovind's speech as India's 14th President What might make Ram Nath Kovind tick as the President of India Ram Nath Kovind's journey from mud house to Rashtrapati Bhavan
-
Honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017
Our Independence was the result of efforts by thousands of patriotic freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017
Young person who founds a start-up and becomes a job creator is a nation builder #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017
We need to sculpt a robust, high growth economy, an educated, ethical and shared community, and an egalitarian society #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017
Photographs of President Mukherjee & President-elect proceeding for Parliament for ceremony of assumption of office of the President pic.twitter.com/WakFpfVFus— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017
Photos of #PresidentKovind being sworn-in as the 14th President of India pic.twitter.com/8oWT1ZZ7df— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017
The new Twitter handle, @rashtrapatibhvn has so far only followed the account of his predecessor, Pranab Mukherjee. Now the Twitter handle of 13th President of India Pranab Mukherjee has been archived. The tweets from the official Twitter handle of Mukherjee have been archived under @POI13.
This is the last tweet from the account @POI13:
Thank you for your affection & support ; tomorrow when I engage with you it will not be as President but as a citizen #PresidentMukherjee— President Mukherjee (@POI13) July 24, 2017
Here is the first tweet from his account:
Twitter has also made an official announcement on this digital transition of 'President of India's official account. Here is the link:
My heartiest congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Hon'ble President of India. Wishing you success and happiness in the years to come.— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) July 25, 2017
The Digital Transition of the President of India’s Official Account
Ram Nath Kovind took oath as the 14th President of India. He is the second Dalit after K R Narayanan. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU