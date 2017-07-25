TRENDING ON BS
Modi expresses dissatifaction over BJP MPs' Parliament attendance
All you need to know about 'President of India' new Twitter account

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter handle now shows Kovind as President

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind at Parliament
President Ram Nath Kovind at Rahstrapati Bhawan before departing for Parliament for his swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

It has been just an hour or two that Ram Nath Kovind took oath as the 14th President of India and his official Twitter account has already gathered over three million followers.  Within seconds after taking the oath, Kovind made his debut on Twitter as the new First Citizen of India and now he has 3.27 million followers.
 
The Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter handle now shows Kovind as President. The first tweet says, "Honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility #PresidentKovind."
Here are some other tweets from his account:

The new Twitter handle, @rashtrapatibhvn has so far only followed the account of his predecessor, Pranab Mukherjee. Now the Twitter handle of 13th President of India Pranab Mukherjee has been archived. The tweets from the official Twitter handle of Mukherjee have been archived under @POI13.
 
Mukherjee’s Twitter bio says, “This is an archive of President Pranab Mukherjee’s official account from 2012-2017 as President of India.” 

This is the last tweet from the account @POI13:
Those who were following @RashtrapatiBhvn will now automatically follow both accounts, @RashtrapatiBhvn and @POI13. People can also follow President Pranab Mukherjee on Twitter through his personal Twitter account: @CitiznMukherjee.

Here is the first tweet from his account:
Twitter has also made an official announcement on this digital transition of 'President of India's official account. Here is the link:

The Digital Transition of the President of India’s Official Account

Ram Nath Kovind took oath as the 14th President of India. He is the second Dalit after K R Narayanan. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.
 
President Pranab Mukherjee was India’s first President on Twitter. He created hashtag #PresidentMukherjee on Twitter. 

