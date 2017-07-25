All you need to know about 'President of India' new Twitter account

It has been just an hour or two that took oath as the 14th and his official Twitter account has already gathered over three million followers. Within seconds after taking the oath, Kovind made his debut on Twitter as the new First Citizen of India and now he has 3.27 million followers.





Honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility #PresidentKovind — (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017 The Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter handle now shows Kovind as President. The first tweet says, "Honoured to be sworn in as the 14th President of India; would be carrying out my responsibilities with all humility #PresidentKovind."

Here are some other tweets from his account:

Our Independence was the result of efforts by thousands of patriotic freedom fighters led by Mahatma Gandhi #PresidentKovind — (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017 Young person who founds a start-up and becomes a job creator is a nation builder #PresidentKovind — (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017 We need to sculpt a robust, high growth economy, an educated, ethical and shared community, and an egalitarian society #PresidentKovind — (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017 Photographs of President Mukherjee & President-elect proceeding for Parliament for ceremony of assumption of office of the President pic.twitter.com/WakFpfVFus — (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017 Photos of #PresidentKovind being sworn-in as the 14th President of India pic.twitter.com/8oWT1ZZ7df — (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2017

The new Twitter handle, @rashtrapatibhvn has so far only followed the account of his predecessor, Now the Twitter handle of 13th has been archived. The tweets from the official Twitter handle of Mukherjee have been archived under @POI13.

