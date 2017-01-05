All your visa queries answered: Indian Embassy in US holds open house

The Embassy and its consulates would hold similar open houses in their premises every fortnight

The Indian Embassy here in the US held its first open house as part of its effort to address the grievances of the community on visa, passport and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card. The initiative was announced by the new Indian Ambassador to the US, Navtej Sarna, in his maiden address to the Indian Americans at a reception organised by the community in his honour last month. Similar open houses have been planned all other Indian Consulates in the US - New York, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago and San Francisco. The Embassy and its consulates would hold similar open houses in their premises every fortnight. In Washington, despite the short notice and bad weather conditions, several applicants turned up yesterday for the event with enthusiasm. Individual applicants' issues were personally attended to by senior officers in Consular Wing. Apart from personal grievances, various general issues and queries raised by visitors were also responded to by the Embassy officials. There was .

The in the US held its first open house as part of its effort to address the grievances of the community on visa, passport and Overseas Citizens of (OCI) card.



The initiative was announced by the new Indian Ambassador to the US, Navtej Sarna, in his maiden address to the Indian Americans at a reception organised by the community in his honour last month.



Similar open houses have been planned all other Indian Consulates in the US - New York, Atlanta, Houston, and San Francisco.



The Embassy and its consulates would hold similar open houses in their premises every fortnight.



In Washington, despite the short notice and bad weather conditions, several applicants turned up yesterday for the event with enthusiasm.



Individual applicants' issues were personally attended to by senior officers in Consular Wing.



Apart from personal grievances, various general issues and queries raised by visitors were also responded to by the Embassy officials.



There was a general sense of appreciation by the visitors to the 'Open House' concept initiated by the Embassy, a media release said.

Press Trust of India