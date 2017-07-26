Allahabad HC blocks UP govt's move to admit Ayush students on NEET merit

The has quashed the UP government's decision to admit students to undergraduate courses in different colleges of the through a merit list prepared on the basis of exam for to medical courses.

The Lucknow bench of the court yesterday directed the government to conduct a Common Entrance Test for in courses and further directed it to complete the admission process by September 30, 2017.

Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy are part of courses.

A bench of justice D K Upadhyay passed the order on a moved by Amit Kumar and others.

The petitioners had challenged the government's order issued on July 7, providing that for academic session 2017-18, the students for course would be taken on the basis of the merit list of the Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET).

It was argued that the application for was invited on January 31, 2017 which did not mention the said condition that would be taken by merit list but all of a sudden, government issued another order on July 7, which came as a surprise for aspirants.

Besides it, the central government's order of April 26, 2107 mandated from list from academic session 2018-19 whereas it provided that if not possible for session 2017-18, the government may take admission through a common entrance test.

Considering the circumstances, the bench said, "The Government has chosen to make admission to these courses on the basis of which has taken many students desirous of taking admission to undergraduate courses by surprise.

"It has also resulted in denial of fundamental right of their participation in entrance test for the reason that many students might not have made their applications pursuant to the advertisement issued for for the reason that it was never ever made known to them that admission to under graduate courses shall be made through even for the academic session 2017-2018," the court said.

The court had asked the counsel to obtain detailed instruction on the issue on Tuesday. After considering reply of the government, the court set aside the government's order of July 10, 2017.

The court further was of the view that prior to inviting applications for NEET, aspirants were not informed that the selection for admission for courses would be made through list.

"Prima facie, the decision of the government appears to be not founded on any reasonable ground or rationale", observed the bench.