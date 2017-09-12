Alma mater of most employable youth: IIT-D, IIT-B make it to global list

The Indian Institutes of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) and Bombay (IIT-B) have emerged as India’s strongest providers of highly employable graduates, while the is the country’s leading provider of highly successful alumni, shows the latest



Eight Indian institutions have made it to the world’s 500 leading universities for graduate employability, according to the ranking by the higher-education think-tank.

Both IIT-D and IIT-B are ranked in the 191-200 categories. Although the is placed in the 201st-250th category, it has received one of the highest scores in the world for QS’s Alumni Outcomes indicator. Scoring 96.9 out of 100, the university is the 21st highest worldwide in the list of how successful a university is at producing highly-achieving graduates.

Joining the University of Mumbai in the is Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M). Both the institutes made it little-above the bottom end at 201-250 categories, joining the Delhi University. However, Mumbai University also scored an impressive 85 out of 100 in this indicator.

“Better comparative data about how universities are preparing their students for the 21st-century economy is required. This ranking is designed to improve the conversation we are having about this important component of a university’s mission, and allow students to make informed global comparisons,” QS research director Ben Sowter said.

Overall, Stanford University was ranked first for graduate employability, followed by the University of California, Los Angeles, Harvard University, the University of Sydney, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Cambridge, the University of Melbourne and the University of Oxford.

Martin Juno, a lead analyst in the QS intelligence unit, said that Sydney University was the only institution "to achieve at least a top 40 rank in all five metrics considered". It was ranked eighth in the world for employer-student connections, 14th for its partnerships with employers and in the top 20 for its graduate employment rate.

The undisputable winner is the United States that is home to five of world’s 10 universities in the list.