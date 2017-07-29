Alt News: Killing fake news with fact checks

At the Press Club of India meeting called to condemn the raid by the Central Bureau of Investigation on the founders of NDTV, former Union minister and editor Arun Shourie talked about the good work done by fact-checking and fake news busting websites such as Alt News. He even suggested that mainstream papers allot some space to publish the expose done by these portals. Just a few months old, Alt News has been making waves online by spotting and exposing fake news and other misleading content on social media. It has also embarrassed a few top editors by running an online tutorial ...