Amarnath attack: Over 1.86 lakh women, men, sadhus pay obeisance at shrine

Over 1.86 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in South Kashmir Himalayas, so far.



"Today, on the 16th day of the yatra, 9,719 yatris paid obeisance at the holy cave and cumulatively 1,86,853 pilgrims have had its darshan since the beginning of the pilgrimage," an official spokesman said.



Escorted by the and the police personnel, the fresh batch, consisting of 3,111 males, 892 females and 102 sadhus and sadhvis, left in a convoy of 191 vehicles for Baltal and base-camps this morning, officials said.Several Kashmiri Pandits today gathered at the Jantar Mantar here to pay tribute to the victims of the recent terror attack on Amarnath yatris.Various NGOs of the community led by Kashmiri Samiti Delhi along with All Party Migrant Coordination Committee, Panun Kashmir, Roots in Kashmir and Youth For Panun Kashmir express their solidarity with the injured and the family of those killed.They lighted lamps and prayed for the deceased.They also vowed to fight against "separatism" and for the unity and integrity of India.Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed when their bus was attacked by terrorists in Anantnag on July 10.

