Amarnath attack: Woman pilgrim succumbs to injuries; toll touches eight

A woman devotee, injured in the deadly militant attack on pilgrims, succumbed at a hospital early today, taking the death toll in the incident to eight.



Lalita, 47, succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS Hospital here, a police official said.



With this, the death toll in the 10 July attack has climbed to 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)