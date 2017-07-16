TRENDING ON BS
US passes defence budget, eyes stronger India ties
Business Standard

Amarnath attack: Woman pilgrim succumbs to injuries; toll touches eight

Lalita, 47, succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Amarnath terror attack, pilgrims
Security personnel keeping a vigil as sadhus gather to head towards Kashmir to pay obeisance at the Amarnath shrine cave, days after militant attack on pilgrims in Anantnag, in Jammu on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

A woman devotee, injured in the deadly militant attack on Amarnath pilgrims, succumbed at a hospital early today, taking the death toll in the incident to eight.

Lalita, 47, succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS Hospital here, a police official said.


With this, the death toll in the 10 July attack has climbed to 8.

