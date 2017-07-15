TRENDING ON BS
From refugee camps to Lord's: Afghan cricketers who dared to dream

Amarnath Yatra terror attack: J&K police arrests PDP MLA's driver

As many as seven people were killed and fifteen others injured in the terror attack

ANI  |  Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] 

Amarnath Yatra
File photo: A paramilitary soldier keeps a watch on the Jammu- Srinagar highway as the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims leave from Jammu. Photo: PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested People's Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Aijaz Ahmad Mir's driver in connection with the recent Amarnath Yatra terror attack.

Touseef Ahmad was picked up by police for questioning.

Confirming the developments, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shopian, Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, said "Touseef is cooperating with the investigators. He was deputed as driver some seven months ago from the security wing of Jammu and Kashmir police. He has been detained in a terrorism related case."

Earlier in the week, as many as seven people were killed and fifteen others injured after a group of terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying 17 pilgrims from Baltal to Mir Bazar around 8.20 pm on Monday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

