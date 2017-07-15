Amarnath Yatra terror attack: J&K police arrests PDP MLA's driver

The police on Saturday arrested People's Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Aijaz Ahmad Mir's driver in connection with the recent Amarnath Yatra terror attack.

Touseef Ahmad was picked up by police for questioning.

Confirming the developments, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shopian, Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, said "Touseef is cooperating with the investigators. He was deputed as driver some seven months ago from the security wing of police. He has been detained in a related case."

Earlier in the week, as many as seven people were killed and fifteen others injured after a group of terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying 17 pilgrims from Baltal to Mir Bazar around 8.20 pm on Monday night.

