Amazon expresses regret for 'offending' Indian sentiments

Earlier, Swaraj reacted sharply to the reports of sales doormats depicting tricolour in its site

Earlier, Swaraj reacted sharply to the reports of sales doormats depicting the tricolour in its site

Following a stern message by External Affairs Minister over the sale of doormats depicting the tricolour, on Thursday expressed regret for "offending" Indian sentiments and informed her about the removal of the product from its Canadian website.



In a letter to Swaraj, Vice President and Country Manager of Amit Agarwal said, " is committed to respecting Indian laws and customs. To the extent that these items offered by a third- party seller in offended Indian sensibilities, regrets the same. At no time did we intend or mean to offend Indian sentiments."



He also said remains steadfastly committed to India, as evident by CEO Jeff Bezos' announcement last year of company's plans to invest $5 billion in India.



"We value immensely our relationship with the Indian government, the country's entrepreneurs and innovators, and most importantly our Indian customers and employees," Agarwal said.



On Wednesday, after she received a complaint about selling doormats depicting Indian flag on its site, Swaraj reacted sharply and asked the e-retailer to withdraw the products and tender an unconditional apology, failing which no official of will be granted Indian visa and the ones issued earlier will also be rescinded.



The minister had also asked the Indian Embassy to take up the matter with Canada.



After the strong protests, the e-retail giant on Thursday removed the offensive article from its Canadian website.



In a series of tweets, Swaraj had expressed her anger at the sale of such an offensive doormat by Amazon, which is seeking a big presence in India.



" must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier," Swaraj had said in her tweets.



Tweeting Agarwal's response to Swaraj, the MEA Spokesperson said, "In response to EAM @SushmaSwaraj's tweet, @ writes to her, expresses regret at hurting Indian sensibilities, pulls offending item.

Press Trust of India