'Amazon Obhijaan' to be first Bengali movie to release in six languages

' Obhijaan', a sequel to Bengali blockbuster 'Chander Pahar', will be the first to be released in five other languages.



Directed by Kamaleswar Mukherjee, the film - based on popular Bengali writer Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay's classic adventure fiction - will release on December 22 in Bengali, Hindi, Odia, Assamese, Tamil and Telugu.



"' Obhijaan' will be the only Bengali movie to be released in five other languages," SVF co-founder Mahendra Soni said.The two-minute trailer of the film, starring Dev in lead role, was released yesterday in all six languages.Director Mukherjee said, "Two years after fictional Italian adventurer Marco Florian failed in his mission, his daughter Anna approaches the well-known Bengali explorer Shankar Choudhury, requesting him to join her for an expedition. Shankar readily accepts Anna's request and a journey begins to the heart of Amazon, to discover the hidden city of gold, El Dorado."Mukherjee had earlier directed 'Chander Pahar', where the intrepid adventurer Shankar went to South Africa in search of gold and diamond mines.In ' Obhijaan', Shankar goes to the dense rainforests of South America and encounters hurdles in the wildnerness.