Amazon's Rs 15 lakh looted from courier in Ghaziabad: Police

giant Amazon's Rs 15 lakh in cash were allegedly looted here from a courier handler while he was on his way, the city police said on Thursday.

The police said they found contradictions in the courier handler's account of the heist, and suspect foul play in the loot.

Sumit Singh, a courier handler of Radiant Private Service Solutions, was assigned to deliver Amazon's cash in Shipra Sun city area in Indirapuram.

The incident occurred near Diamond flyover in Kavi Nagar Industrial area, according to Sumit Singh.

After taking Rs 15 lakh in cash at 7.35 p.m. on Wednesday from the office of Amazon, he called the police at 7:36 p.m, informing them that he was robbed.

He told the police that as he stepped out of the office and turned to Diamond flyover two persons in a car came to him and snatched the bag containing cash and sped away.

During the loot, one of their accomplices remained seated on the driver's seat of the car, he said.

"On his complaint, the FIR has been registered under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code. Investigation is being conducted," said Superintendent of Police (City) Salman Taj Patil.

"During investigation and recording of statement, we have found several contradictions in Sumit's account of the incident. FIR was submitted late and phones are being checked to connect the chain of events," Patil added.