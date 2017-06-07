American classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird' to be issued as a graphic novel

"To Kill a Mockingbird" is going graphic. An illustrated edition of Harper Lee's beloved novel will be published in November 2018, HarperCollins announced today.
The book will be drawn and adapted by British author and illustrator Fred Fordham, who worked on Philip Pullman's graphic novel "The Adventures of John Blake." Fordham's literary agency, Andrew Nurnberg Associates, also works with Lee's estate.
Lee, who died in 2016, had resisted alternate editions of her book until late in life.
Only in 2014 did she permit an e-book of "Mockingbird." The following year, she stunned the world by authorising the release of a second novel, "Go Set a Watchman," which was based on an early draft of 'Mockingbird'.
