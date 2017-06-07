American classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird' to be issued as a graphic novel

The novel is one of the latest posthumous projects to be illustrated by Fred Fordham

"To Kill a Mockingbird" is going graphic. An illustrated edition of Harper Lee's beloved will be published in November 2018, HarperCollins announced today.



The will be drawn and adapted by and illustrator Fred Fordham, who worked on Philip Pullman's graphic " " Fordham's literary agency, Andrew Nurnberg Associates, also works with Lee's estate.



Lee, who died in 2016, had resisted alternate editions of her until late in life.



Only in 2014 did she permit an e- of " " The following year, she stunned the world by authorising the release of a second novel, "Go Set a Watchman," which was based on an early draft of 'Mockingbird'.

