American Tourister appoints Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

The signing of this cricketer coincides with the launch of new backpack collection by for 2017, it said in a statement today.



The luggage brand has signed the ace cricketer to feature in a new integrated marketing communications campaign, which will be publicised in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, kick starting in March, 2017, it added.



"We are thrilled to have on board as American Tourister's first Indian brand ambassador. Virat is a global youth icon and is the poster boy for all those who thrive on this ability to be ready for anything that life throws at them, be it opportunities or challenges," Samsonite South Asia Chief Operating Officer Jai Krishnan said.

