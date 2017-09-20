Amid Bollywood gloom, dubbed South Indian films taste success on TV too

Even as Hindi language (Bollywood) struggle at the box office, they do not seem to be faring much better on the small screen either. While seem to be taking advantage of this opportunity on the big screen, it’s the that are filling the gaps left by underperforming Hindi titles. Even as Hindi language (Bollywood) struggle at the box office, they do not seem to be faring much better on the small screen either. While seem to be taking advantage of this opportunity on the big screen, it’s the that are filling the gaps left by underperforming Hindi titles.

In February, the Broadcast Audience Research Council of (BARC) made some modifications to the universe of TV viewing, following the roll-out of the new Establishment Survey that forms the basis of BARC’s measurement system. In the following weeks, Hindi general channels saw a marginal rise in viewership, whereas the Hindi movie channels witnessed a significant jump.

Raj Nayak, COO, Viacom18 says: “As markets mature, we’re seeing the popularity of grow across boards, including those with theatrical popularity like 'Bahubali' and 'Robot', as audiences are becoming more open to dubbed film content. The kind of content is key– production values are important and some genres, such as action for instance, lend themselves more easily to dubbed than others. And yes, Tamil and Telugu have generally crossed over more easily for a variety of reasons.”

Vaicom18 launched its first dedicated movie channel in the form of in the first half of 2016. Since its launch, the channel has managed to maintain a strong position in the rural market by faring among the top five channels in the segment. In fact, until last week, the channel was ranked No 2, lagging just behind the market leader



“Hindi films, especially the newer ones are losing the market for various reasons. For one, there seems to be no hook for the viewers even in the first airing, let alone repeats. Gone are the days when the second, third and fourth airing of a popular movie would get us phenomenal ratings. The south Indian dubs, however, rate consistently. So the first airing may not rate through the roof, but the repeat airing rate is consistent,” adds Neeraj Vyas, head of Hindi and music cluster of channels at Sony Pictures Network (SPN).

Vyas runs three channel brands under SPN’s Hindi movie cluster– Sony Max, 2 and Sony Wah, the last one being a free-to-air Hindi movie channel. “The popularity of south Indian dubs has been on the rise for a while now. We have been focusing on the acquisition and marketing of these titles for a while, and it has helped us maintain our leadership position in the genre. Also, over the past couple of years, coming out of the south have also evolved and so they appeal to a wider audience once the language barrier has been overcome,” says Vyas.

According to data provided by BARC, has been the number one channel in the urban markets since February, while has taken pole position consistently in the rural markets. The only time was dethroned was during the Vivo Indian Premier League, when emerged as the number one channel in the rural markets as well.

While broadcasters are seeing the success of the South Indian dubs in terms of viewership, the segment is yet to see the appreciation in terms of ad-rates. Vyas says that the parity between the inventory rates for Hindi and dubbed version of can sometimes be up to 50 per cent, something that needs correction at the earliest. “These rate equally well in urban and rural markets, so advertisers can target a wide territory with dubbed as well. It’s an underappreciated category on Hindi movie channels for sure,” Vyas says.

On the other hand, the acquisition rates for South Indian titles have been on the rise. Nayak says, “Yes there has been an increase for certain dubbed films, especially sequels of successful or of stars that have gained a wider recognition. But it’s important to understand that the unviable increase in satellite rights prices for Hindi is what drove channels to experiment with dubbed films, in the first place. So a steep increase in the acquisition rates of will be killing the golden goose. Channels will look for other viable options.”