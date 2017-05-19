[24]7 to hire over 3,000 digital chat agents in India

Back office service provider [24] 7 Inc, which specialises in customer engagement solutions, said it would hire more than 3,000 chatbot agents across its campuses in and this year.

Professionals would be within an age group of 18 to 25 years and will be primarily solving to customer queries of various US-based

Company announced that its activity comes at a time when processes have been slowed down by large and mid-size IT service due to sluggish growth.

At present, [24]7 has a team of 7,000 chat agents in

Using a combination of human chat agents and artificial intelligence-based tools has been one of the key strategies adopted by service providers, including [24]7 Inc, to solve the problems of customers better.

Unlike the traditional chat offerings, the digital chat agents are empowered by the company’s proprietary platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine-learning mechansim to understand consumer intent. According to the company, this platform assists human chat agents by offering the right context, suggesting the best actions and automating back-end tasks.

“Consumers today want personalised, predictive and effortless customer experience. Our digital chat agents business has been growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40 per cent during the last three years and we expect the same momentum to continue in the coming years. This opens up opportunities for engineering graduates and other tech-savvy millennials with excellent communication skills to build their career in this fast growing technology assisted space,” said Animesh Jain, chief delivery officer, and Americas, [24]7.