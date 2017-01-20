Amid protests, TN sends draft ordinance to home min to ensure Jallikattu

After securing a Presidential order, Tamil Nadu Governor can issue an ordinance on the matter

In a bid to defuse the swelling street protests, today said it will issue an to ensure the conduct of sport in a day or two and has submitted a draft of it to the Union Home Ministry.



After discussions with Prime Minister Modi and consultations with legal experts, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced this morning that the state will amend a Central act on Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to allow conduct of in the state with Centre's backing and urged protestors across the state to withdraw their agitation following the likelihood of the bull taming sport to be held in a "day or two."



Panneerselvam, who stayed back in yesterday to discuss the matter with legal experts and officials, said the draft has been prepared and sent to the Union today, and after Centre's approval, it will be sent for Presidential assent.



"I stayed back in yesterday and discussed with legal experts and senior officials the matter of making amendments to Centre's animal cruelty prevention act (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960) at the state level. On the basis of that it was decided to bring an amendment to the Act at the state level," he told reporters here.



"It was also decided to issue an to make this amendment. Under the Constitution of India, this draft has to be sent to Union and on Centre's recommendation it has to be sent to the President for his approval," he said.



After securing a Presidential order, Governor can issue an on the matter, he said, adding, he had asked his senior officials to liaison with their Central counterparts on the matter by staying put in Delhi.



Panneerselvam sounded confident of seeing the matter through as he recalled the Prime Minster's assurance of support to any legal steps by his to allow the bull taming sport in the state and said the will be issued in a day or two.



"As said by the Prime Minster, we will get full Central cooperation on this matter. So, with the ban about to be removed and likely in a day or two, I request the public, students and other organisations who have been protesting to withdraw their agitation," he said, flanked by among others, state Animal Husbandry Minister P Balakrishna Reddy.

