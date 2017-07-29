TRENDING ON BS
Erratic rain may impact 2-mn hectare crop area

Lok Sabha passes bill that seeks to give more autonomy to IIMs
Amid Sikkim standoff, Doval calls on Xi Jinping along with other BRICS NSAs

The meeting comes amid a standoff between China and India in Doklam area in the Sikkim sector

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Ajit Doval, BRICS
Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, attends the seventh meeting of BRICS senior representatives on security issues held at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse near front back to camera in Beijing, China.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval along with other top security officials of the BRICS nations on Friday called on Chinese President Xi Jinping here.

The meeting comes amid a standoff between China and India in Doklam area in the Sikkim sector.


After day-long deliberations over improving cooperation in a number of areas, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) NSAs met Xi and interacted with him.

China on Thursday acknowledged that Doval and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi met on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs meet during which they discussed "major problems" in bilateral ties. However, China made no mention of the Doklam standoff.

Since the standoff began on June 16, China has been maintaining that there will not be a meaningful dialogue without the unconditional withdrawal of Indian troops.

In today's meetings, there were no hand shakes in front of the media between Chinese officials and the BRICS NSAs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

