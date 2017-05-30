TRENDING ON BS
Amid strict measures, 70% science, 76% arts students fail in Bihar Class 12

However, 73.76% students appearing in Commerce stream exams passed

IANS  |  Patna 

Representative Photo: shuttershock.com

Nearly 70 per cent of students who took the Class 12 Science stream exams of the Bihar School Examination Board failed, while 76 per cent students who took the Arts exam have failed -- thanks to strict measures against cheating, according to results announced on Tuesday.

The only silver lining was that 73.76 per cent students appearing in Commerce stream exams passed.

In the science stream, which saw only 30.11 per cent students pass, saw an average of 44.66 per cent marks scored.

Last year, when the new rules against cheating were not in place, the state board exams saw 67.06 per cent science students pass, while the arts stream saw 80.87 per cent students pass.

 

