Amid Trump's visa ban, immigration woes, US varsities come calling

Amid protectionist policies clamping down on immigration
in the United States (US) under the new regime, US
universities are coming to India.
Roadshows in India
by US-based state and private universities have picked up, with rising concerns of losing out foreign students
due to the Trump administration's tougher stance against immigration.
For instance, the Missouri State University (MSU) this year is not only hosting roadshows in India
and other Asian countries to attract more number of foreign students
to its campus.
According to Colonel Stephen Robinette, associate vice-president, International Studies, MSU, US, as against current 50 Indian students
out of total 7,000 students
at its Springfield campus, the university hopes to garner 20-30% growth annually through roadshows and country-specific scholarship.
"We have 55 students
on our campus in Springfield, Missouri out of 26,000 total students
on campus. We are state university and so our tuition fee is not too high. We have a very welcoming town in the middle of the US.
We have gone from 500 international students
a few years ago to now 1700 international students," said Colonel Robinette.
However, on the immigration
issues of Indian students, Colonel Robinette said, "We have zero tolerance for any discrimination on campus. We have welcomed Indian students
for over ten years and will continue to do so with the same zeal and enthusiasm. Our sub-continent office, based out of the National Capital Region, is continuously in touch with all aspiring students
and their parents to give proper and thorough counselling, direct or via the approved education agents."
Similarly, the University of Idaho also held a roadshow recently with the varsity's vice provost Dean Kohler visiting India
to "spread the word about opportunities for international students" at its campus. The University of Idaho, which is looking for qualified students
for its architecture, law and civil engineering programs, among others, has 5% international students
out of the total 12,000 on the campus. Of these, 50-60 students
are from India.
However, Kohler is also using the visit to assure international students
about the difference between political views towards immigration
in the US
and at the University of Idaho.
"Our board and faculty have jointly issued statements that international students
are most welcome at our university. We are everything to send out this message. There may be some political view about immigration
but we at Idaho are very open in bringing students
from India
to our university. We value the cultural diversity at our campus. We are doing everything to let them know that they will be welcomed, safe and they will be embraced in our community and our campus. That is why I have come to India
to let people that we are very interested in welcoming Indian students
to our community and our campus," Kohler told Business Standard
.
Apart from conducting roadshows, the varsities
are also looking at other ways to boost participation from India
such as through specific scholarships and collaborations.
For instance, MSU is also offering an India
specific scholarship that waivers 50% of the international undergraduate tuition fees of $11000 (Rs 7.5 lakh roughly) for deserving students.
On the other hand, University of Idaho is looking at collaborations to further enhance participation.
"We are partnering with some agencies and looking for the partnership with some universities," Kohler stated on the same.
Meanwhile, not just the US, even varsities
from other countries such as the La Trobe University of Australia have been launching India
specific scholarships to boost the influx of Indian students.
The Australian varsity recently launched 14 PhD scholarships worth over Rs 2.5 crore for students
in India
to undertake PhD programs.