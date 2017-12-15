Amit Shah makes his debut in Rajya Sabha

Ahead of the winter session, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief on Friday reached parliament for his Parliamentary debut in Rajya Sabha.

Shah will occupy the front row seat at the session, which was once occupied by present Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The winter session of the Parliament is beginning today.

The session, which is set to commence more than a month after its schedule, will end on January 5, 2018.

This session of the Parliament will have 14 sittings.

Issues like the Muslim Womens Rights on Marriage Bill related to triple talaq and legislation on granting Constitutional status to the Backward Class Commission are among the important bills, which will be tabled for discussion and passage.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the Supplementary Demand for Grants and three ordinances including GST compensation to states will also be a prominent issue of discussion.

On the first day, the Lok Sabha will be adjourned for the day after paying tribute to its sitting and former members who passed away after the Monsoon Session.

Parliament Winter Session is also expected to witness heavy fireworks as the Congress Party will try to corner the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government over a range of issues.

The Centre was recently targetted by the Opposition for delaying the winter session allegedly in the wake of Gujarat Assembly Elections.

Congress outgoing president Sonia Gandhi had slammed the Centre saying it was sabotaging the winter session of parliament on flimsy grounds.