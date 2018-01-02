Amit Shah's maiden speech in Parliament likely to be on GST

chief is likely to deliver his maiden speech in Parliament when the Rajya Sabha debates a GST bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.



A party leader said Shah would deliver his speech in the Upper House on the proposed legislation, which sought to replace an ordinance issued in September to give effect to certain decisions of the GST Council.



The bill may come up for a discussion in a day or two, the leader, who did not wish to be named, said.The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on Friday. Shah had made his maiden entry to Parliament during the session as a Rajya Sabha member.The introduction of the (GST) is projected by the as a major tax reform. Shah had earlier said the new tax regime had led to an "economic integration" of the country.

