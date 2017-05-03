Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sarkar 3' in legal battle over copyright infringement

"Sarkar 3", starring Amitabh Bachchan, got in a legal trouble after Narendra Hirawat & Co filed a case against the makers of the upcoming Ram Gopal Varma's directorial. The makers have denied the claims.

Holder of copyrights of over 1,300 movies, Narendra Hirawat & Co acquired the copyrights of "Sarkar" franchise after the release of the second part and is in possession of prequel, sequel, remake and all other irreversible world negative rights in perpetuity.

"We are extremely disappointed with this move from the producers of 'Sarkar 3'. As a cautionary step, we even issued a notice to the makers in October 2016, but they have still failed to obtain permission from us for the release of the movie," Shreyans Hirawat, Executive Head of Narendra Hirawat & Co., said in a statement.

"We bought all the legal rights of 'Sarkar' franchise years ago and are left with no other option than to approach the high court."

"Looking at the current situation, we are hopeful that the court will grant injunction and subsequently stop the release of 'Sarkar 3'," added Hirawat.

"Sarkar 3" is the third part of the "Sarkar" franchise and is scheduled to release on May 12.

The first instalment of the franchise was titled "Sarkar", which released on July 1, 2005.

It was followed by the release of "Sarkar Raj" on June 6, 2008.

A statement from the spokesperson of the production house Alumbra Entertainment & Media Pvt Ltd read: "The press release issued by Narendra Hirawat & Co is not only distasteful, represents false facts but also against the law."

"The matter is currently sub-judice before the Bombay High Court. The press release falsely states that Narendra Hirawat & Co owns the prequel and sequel rights to 'Sarkar' along with remake rights."

"Narendra Hirawat's own case before the Bombay High Court is that they are the assignees of only the remake rights of 'Sarkar' and nothing else."

The spokesperson further said that Narendra Hirawat & Co are wrongly contending before the court that the present "Sarkar 3" is a remake of the original "Sarkar".

"However, this position is absolutely wrong. As is widely known, the story in all three has been progressing and thus, 'Sarkar 3' is a sequel to the 'Sarkar Raj' and not a remake of 'Sarkar'."

A similar order was passed by the Bombay High Court by Justice G.S. Patel stating that the right claimed is only that of a remake and the current "Sarkar 3" is a sequel and therefore, "no ad-interim relief can be granted. Since, the matter is now sub-judice, no further comments can be made in this regard," said the spokesperson of the production house.