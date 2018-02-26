Amitabh Kant pitches for EVs, action against vehicles flouting green norms

Pitching for the use of electric vehicles, Aayog today called for constant checks on old vehicles in the capital and penalty for those flouting the green norms. He said the future lies in zero emission vehicles and urged Municipal Corporation to push for eco-friendly measures. "In the long run for ..challenge is now for the transport department to really ensure that all vehicles are constantly checked and those who are not meeting the standard are taken off the roads," he said at an event organised by industry body CII and Aayog. Kant further noted that construction sites are also a challenge in "Construction sites should be cleanly maintained.

Regular sprinkling of water should be done," he said, adding that municipalities must clean up the streets of He also mentioned the special provision to curb pollution, in the 2018-19. A special scheme will be executed with the government and adjoining states to address the rising air pollution in the capital, as per the Budget. "This requires the administrative will of not merely but also of neighbouring states," Kant said .