Amitabh's sudden 'Twitter' love for Cong leaders a 'surprise' for party

Bollywood superstar has started following some senior leaders on of late, triggering speculation over his sudden interest in the party that he was once close to and had later drifted away from. After following and the party's official handle, he began following senior party like leaders P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and CP Joshi from this month. He recently also started following party leaders Manish Tewari, Shakeel Ahmed, Sanjay Nirupam, and on the Bachchan, who was once close to the Nehru-Gandhi family and was a friend of Rajiv Gandhi, is currently the brand of He has over 33.1 million followers on and follows only 1,689 people. His sudden love for the and some other opposition leaders has taken the party by surprise. Some other opposition leaders whom the has started following recently, include Lalu Prasad, his daughter Misa Bharti, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury. He also follows the RJD's official handle, NC's and NCP's The leaders he started following recently are Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh, and Manish Tewari, who was one of the leaders recently followed by the actor, thanked him but did not say anything more on its timing and political significance. "Thank you Sh for following me and it is my privilege to follow the icon of who we grew up watching first-day first-show every new release.

Those days in late 70s & early 80s a balcony ticket in Chandigarh was Rs 3. Unbelievable today! @SrBachchan," he tweeted. The superstar also follows a number of BJP leaders. Of late, he started following ministers and