Amity, Apollo-owned co to offer online MBA course in healthcare management

Medvarsity Online Limited, an online medical education company founded by the Apollo Hospitals Group, has partnered with Amity University to launch a new programme, Master of Business Administration(MBA) in Hospital and Healthcare Management.
Claimed to be the only course approved by the University Grants Commission(UGC), this two-year MBA degree focuses on imparting healthcare management and leadership skills to aspiring professionals in the hospital and healthcare domain.
Apart from jointly developing the course, the two universities will also be sharing the faculty to cover both the management and clinical training aspects of the course.
"Medvarsity's brand philosophy is to provide quality education to professionals in the healthcare industry and this programme will bring in that quality for MBA aspirants in healthcare. Amity's exceptional MBA programme combined with Medvarsity's strength in medical education will create an exceptional value for our students," Gerald Jaideep, CEO of Medvarsity said.
Medvarsity currently offers online courses for a string of healthcare-related subjects, including emergency medicine, clinical cardiology, diabetes management and a host of other programmes- most of which are designed for doctors who would be looking to enhance their knowledge and expertise in a chosen field.
Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company has an alumni group consisting of around 35,000 members. It has over 20,000 hours of content, besides several global accreditation partners.
According to Amity University's online vice chairman, Ajit Chauhan, the Amity-Medvarsity MBA course in healthcare and hospital management programme offers expertise on healthcare and business management, besides providing a hands-on internship experience to make students "industry-ready".
