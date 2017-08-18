Amity, Apollo-owned co to offer online MBA course in healthcare management

Online Limited, an online medical company founded by the Group, has partnered with University to launch a new programme, Master of Business Administration(MBA) in Hospital and Management.

Claimed to be the only course approved by the University Grants Commission(UGC), this two-year degree focuses on imparting management and leadership skills to aspiring professionals in the hospital and domain.

Apart from jointly developing the course, the two universities will also be sharing the faculty to cover both the management and clinical training aspects of the course.

"Medvarsity's brand philosophy is to provide quality to professionals in the industry and this programme will bring in that quality for aspirants in Amity's exceptional programme combined with Medvarsity's strength in medical will create an exceptional value for our students," Gerald Jaideep, CEO of said.

currently offers online courses for a string of healthcare-related subjects, including emergency medicine, clinical cardiology, diabetes management and a host of other programmes- most of which are designed for doctors who would be looking to enhance their knowledge and expertise in a chosen field.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, the company has an alumni group consisting of around 35,000 members. It has over 20,000 hours of content, besides several global accreditation partners.

According to University's online vice chairman, Ajit Chauhan, the Amity- course in and hospital management programme offers expertise on and business management, besides providing a hands-on internship experience to make students "industry-ready".