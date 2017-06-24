Amy's Kitchen, an American home-style food chain is coming to India

-
It all started when Rachel Berliner was pregnant and unable to cook at home. “My husband, Andy, is not a good cook. He would buy frozen food, which would taste just terrible,” she says. That’s when Berliner realised that there was hardly any convenience food in the market that was organic, healthy and vegetarian. “If you read the list of ingredients on the pack, these frozen foods have stuff like hydrogenated starch and more, which you can’t even pronounce,” she says. So, she, together with Andy, started Amy’s Kitchen — named after their daughter — in 1987 as one of the first organic, vegetarian and non-GMO convenience and frozen food brands in the US. An integral part of the global progressive food movement, the Berliners don’t like to call Amy’s Kitchen a company, rather they call it a family-run home-style kitchen, where a community of farmers, friends and employees contribute to the recipe development.
Selling over a million meals worldwide across cuisines such as Spanish, Mexican, Italian, and more, they are now establishing a footprint in India as well with their products retailing at Modern Bazaar, Le Marche, Foodhall and HyperCITY in Delhi NCR. “Amy’s Kitchen will be in Mumbai by next year,” she says. Internationally, their Indian range of products featuring mutter paneer and vegetable korma do very well. However, in Delhi, it is Amy’s soups, enchiladas and pizzas that are becoming popular. “I really like their tomato soup and also the spinach pizza is very good. You can tell the high quality of ingredients that go into the products,” says Ruchira Hoon-Philip, chef and food blogger.
It’s the recipe development process that is really interesting, with friends and neighbours coming into the kitchen in California and teaching the team their heirloom recipes. “Someone will come in and show how to make the garam masala or the perfect butter paneer. We work with local bakers to perfect the pizzas. Also, we work with a lot of farmers to get the best produce,” says Berliner, who spends a lot of time training her team to maintain consistency in standards. As the brand has grown, the Berliners have focused on hiring quality people. “But families that have been associated with Amy’s Kitchen from the beginning are still continuing on this journey with us. For instance, Fred had been our chef for many years. Now his son has joined us as well,” she says.
